Former Paris town hall deputy under inquiry over suspected rape

PARIS The Paris public prosecutor said on Tuesday it had opened a preliminary inquiry over the suspected rape of a minor against former Paris City Hall deputy mayor Christophe Girard.
“Following statements …published by the New York Times on Aug 16 accusing Christophe Girard, the Paris public prosecutor has opened … a preliminary inquiry for rape by a person in a position of authority,” the prosecutor said in a statement.
Lawyers for Girard could not be immediately reached for comment.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f3bfd59abdb6a740e9f6ab3
[youtube_id] => mj9zNMjU8Jg
[title] => Can IPL Get The Crowds In UAE Amidst The Pandemic ? | News18 Debrief | CNN News18
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f3bf6c97c39367400f8ee24
[youtube_id] => gLc1-hj4kvo
[title] => U.P Govt Gives Nod For Tribunals To Claim Damage From Protesters | The Right Stand | CNN News18
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-15T16:06:03.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-18T16:06:03.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)