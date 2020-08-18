WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Former Paris town hall deputy under inquiry over suspected rape

Former Paris town hall deputy under inquiry over suspected rape

The Paris public prosecutor said on Tuesday it had opened a preliminary inquiry over the suspected rape of a minor against former Paris City Hall deputy mayor Christophe Girard.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
Share this:

PARIS The Paris public prosecutor said on Tuesday it had opened a preliminary inquiry over the suspected rape of a minor against former Paris City Hall deputy mayor Christophe Girard.

“Following statements …published by the New York Times on Aug 16 accusing Christophe Girard, the Paris public prosecutor has opened … a preliminary inquiry for rape by a person in a position of authority,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

Lawyers for Girard could not be immediately reached for comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 18, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
Next Story
Loading