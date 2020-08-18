Former Paris town hall deputy under inquiry over suspected rape

PARIS The Paris public prosecutor said on Tuesday it had opened a preliminary inquiry over the suspected rape of a minor against former Paris City Hall deputy mayor Christophe Girard.

“Following statements …published by the New York Times on Aug 16 accusing Christophe Girard, the Paris public prosecutor has opened … a preliminary inquiry for rape by a person in a position of authority,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

Lawyers for Girard could not be immediately reached for comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor