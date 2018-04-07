English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former President Lula Agrees to Surrender to Brazil Police After Defying Order
A judge ordered Lula to turn himself in to police on Friday afternoon to start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that will likely end the political career of Brazil's first working class president and his hopes of returning to power.
A woman stands in front of a sign reading: "Lula free" referring to former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during a protest against the sentencing him to serve a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 6, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Pilar Olivares)
Sao Bernardo Do Campo, Brazil: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday said he would surrender to police, a day after defying a judge's order to start serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption that derails his effort to return to power this year.
In a fiery speech to a crowd of red-shirted supporters outside a steel workers union headquarters, Brazil's first working-class president insisted on his innocence and called his bribery conviction a political crime, but relented after a nearly 24-hour standoff with authorities.
"I will comply with the order and all of you will become Lula," he told the cheering crowd. "I'm not above the law. If I didn't believe in the law, I wouldn't have started a political party. I would have started a revolution."
Lula's imprisonment removes the most influential figure from Brazil's political scene, and the frontrunner from this year's presidential campaign, scrambling a wide-open race and strengthening the odds of a more centrist candidate prevailing, according to analysts and political foes.
It also marks the unmistakable end of an era for Brazil's left, which was out in force in the streets outside of the union headquarters in metropolitan Sao Paulo where Lula huddled with aides and allies while police awaited his surrender.
The throngs of supporters, which began gathering when he arrived late on Thursday night, dissuaded police from trying to take him into custody and heightened concerns about a violent showdown.
Lula was convicted of taking bribes, including renovation of a three-floor seaside apartment that he denies ever owning, from an engineering firm in return for help landing public contracts.
"I'm the only person being prosecuted over an apartment that isn't mine," insisted Lula, standing on a truck-pulled platform alongside his impeached successor Dilma Rousseff and leaders of other left-wing parties.
A Brazilian Supreme court justice on Saturday rejected the latest plea by Lula's legal team, which argued they had not exhausted procedural appeals when a judge issued the order to turn himself in.
Under Brazilian electoral law, a candidate is forbidden from running for office for eight years after being found guilty of a crime. Rare exceptions have been made in the past, and the final decision would be made by the top electoral court if and when Lula officially files to be a candidate.
The union where Lula, 72, sought refuge served as the launch pad for his career nearly four decades ago, when he led nationwide strikes that helped to end Brazil's 1964-85 military dictatorship.
Lula's everyman style and unvarnished speeches electrified masses and eventually won him two terms as president, from 2003 to 2011, when he oversaw robust economic growth and falling inequality amid a commodities boom.
Also Watch
In a fiery speech to a crowd of red-shirted supporters outside a steel workers union headquarters, Brazil's first working-class president insisted on his innocence and called his bribery conviction a political crime, but relented after a nearly 24-hour standoff with authorities.
"I will comply with the order and all of you will become Lula," he told the cheering crowd. "I'm not above the law. If I didn't believe in the law, I wouldn't have started a political party. I would have started a revolution."
Lula's imprisonment removes the most influential figure from Brazil's political scene, and the frontrunner from this year's presidential campaign, scrambling a wide-open race and strengthening the odds of a more centrist candidate prevailing, according to analysts and political foes.
It also marks the unmistakable end of an era for Brazil's left, which was out in force in the streets outside of the union headquarters in metropolitan Sao Paulo where Lula huddled with aides and allies while police awaited his surrender.
The throngs of supporters, which began gathering when he arrived late on Thursday night, dissuaded police from trying to take him into custody and heightened concerns about a violent showdown.
Lula was convicted of taking bribes, including renovation of a three-floor seaside apartment that he denies ever owning, from an engineering firm in return for help landing public contracts.
"I'm the only person being prosecuted over an apartment that isn't mine," insisted Lula, standing on a truck-pulled platform alongside his impeached successor Dilma Rousseff and leaders of other left-wing parties.
A Brazilian Supreme court justice on Saturday rejected the latest plea by Lula's legal team, which argued they had not exhausted procedural appeals when a judge issued the order to turn himself in.
Under Brazilian electoral law, a candidate is forbidden from running for office for eight years after being found guilty of a crime. Rare exceptions have been made in the past, and the final decision would be made by the top electoral court if and when Lula officially files to be a candidate.
The union where Lula, 72, sought refuge served as the launch pad for his career nearly four decades ago, when he led nationwide strikes that helped to end Brazil's 1964-85 military dictatorship.
Lula's everyman style and unvarnished speeches electrified masses and eventually won him two terms as president, from 2003 to 2011, when he oversaw robust economic growth and falling inequality amid a commodities boom.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|4
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Australia
|20
|17
|20
|57
|2
|England
|14
|12
|6
|32
|3
|Canada
|5
|7
|6
|18
|5
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Scotland
|3
|6
|6
|15
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|4
|5
|12
|8
|Wales
|2
|3
|1
|6
|9
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Bayern Munich Overcome Bizarre Own Goal to Clinch Another Title
- Blackbuck Poaching Case: Sonam Kapoor Stands In Solidarity With Salman Khan, Says He's The Best
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking