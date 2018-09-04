English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Republican Senator Kyl Tapped for McCain's US Senate Seat
Kyl served with McCain in the Senate and rose to the position of Republican whip, the second-highest leadership post in his party's Senate leadership before retiring in 2013.
Senator Jon Kyl leads a news conference. (Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
Loading...
PHOENIX: Former U.S. Republican Senator Jon Kyl is Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's pick to fill the U.S. Senate seat from Arizona vacated by John McCain, who died last month, the governor said on Tuesday.
Kyl served with McCain in the Senate and rose to the position of Republican whip, the second-highest leadership post in his party's Senate leadership before retiring in 2013.
"There is no one in Arizona more prepared to represent our state in the U.S. Senate than Jon Kyl," Ducey said in a statement. "He understands how the Senate functions and will make an immediate and positive impact benefiting all Arizonans."
McCain's wife Cindy McCain offered her congratulations to Kyl on Twitter.
"Jon Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John’s. It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona," she wrote.
President Donald Trump had long feuded with McCain and did not attend the senator's memorials in Arizona and Washington over the past week, at McCain's request.
McCain's fellow Arizonan, retiring U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, who has been one of the loudest Republican critics of President Donald Trump, praised the pick on Twitter.
"What an excellent choice!" Flake wrote. "There is no one more qualified and Arizona is well served. Kudos to Senator Kyl for his willingness to serve once again."
Kyl served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before he was first elected to the Senate in 1994.
He retired at the end of his third term in January 2013. He voted against the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.
Kyl, 76, now works as a lobbyist at the law firm Covington & Burling and is helping to shepherd U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh through the confirmation process.
Kyl served with McCain in the Senate and rose to the position of Republican whip, the second-highest leadership post in his party's Senate leadership before retiring in 2013.
"There is no one in Arizona more prepared to represent our state in the U.S. Senate than Jon Kyl," Ducey said in a statement. "He understands how the Senate functions and will make an immediate and positive impact benefiting all Arizonans."
McCain's wife Cindy McCain offered her congratulations to Kyl on Twitter.
"Jon Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John’s. It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona," she wrote.
President Donald Trump had long feuded with McCain and did not attend the senator's memorials in Arizona and Washington over the past week, at McCain's request.
McCain's fellow Arizonan, retiring U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, who has been one of the loudest Republican critics of President Donald Trump, praised the pick on Twitter.
"What an excellent choice!" Flake wrote. "There is no one more qualified and Arizona is well served. Kudos to Senator Kyl for his willingness to serve once again."
Kyl served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before he was first elected to the Senate in 1994.
He retired at the end of his third term in January 2013. He voted against the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.
Kyl, 76, now works as a lobbyist at the law firm Covington & Burling and is helping to shepherd U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh through the confirmation process.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Goa Launch: From Salman Khan's Towel Dance to his Entry on a Yacht, Know All Details
- Taimur and Saif Ali Khan Star in the Perfect Candid Shot on Their Maldives Vacation; See Pictures
- Hello Hello: Malaika Arora Khan to Sizzle in Rustic Avatar Yet Again in Pataakha Song; Watch Video
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Toyota Innova Crysta MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
- Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Reaction on Marrying Each Other Will Leave You in Splits
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...