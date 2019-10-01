Former Sri Lankan Police Chief Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting and Threatening Lift Operator

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former police chief Pujith Jayasundara was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and threatening a lift operator at the police headquarters here in 2017.

Jayasundara was arrested after he presented himself before the police's Criminal Investigation Department here. The former inspector general of police was produced before a magistrate, who gave Jayasundara bail.

Jayasundara was sent on compulsory leave after the Easter Sunday suicide bombings in Colombo which killed 258 people. He resigned from the police force after President Maithripala Sirisena had asked him to step down.

In July, Sri Lanka's former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Jayasundara were arrested, after the country's Attorney General instructed the authorities to charge them with the failure to prevent the attacks.

More than 250 people were killed in eight coordinated suicide attacks carried out by local Jihadi group National Thowheed Jammath linked to the ISIS on April 21.

