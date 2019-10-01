Former Sri Lankan Police Chief Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting and Threatening Lift Operator
Pujith Jayasundara was arrested after he presented himself before the police's Criminal Investigation Department. The former inspector general of police was produced before a magistrate, who gave Jayasundara bail.
Across Colombo, there has been a visible increase in the security following the Easter blasts. (AP photo)
Colombo: Sri Lanka's former police chief Pujith Jayasundara was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and threatening a lift operator at the police headquarters here in 2017.
Jayasundara was arrested after he presented himself before the police's Criminal Investigation Department here. The former inspector general of police was produced before a magistrate, who gave Jayasundara bail.
Jayasundara was sent on compulsory leave after the Easter Sunday suicide bombings in Colombo which killed 258 people. He resigned from the police force after President Maithripala Sirisena had asked him to step down.
In July, Sri Lanka's former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Jayasundara were arrested, after the country's Attorney General instructed the authorities to charge them with the failure to prevent the attacks.
More than 250 people were killed in eight coordinated suicide attacks carried out by local Jihadi group National Thowheed Jammath linked to the ISIS on April 21.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Stunning in Their First Ever Magazine Photoshoot Together
- A 1994 Video Clip of Journalists Asking 'What is Internet' Has Gone Viral
- Romanticising Natural Calamity? Woman Posing in Flooded Streets of Patna Has Outraged Internet
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?