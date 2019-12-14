Former Sudan President Omar al-Bashir Sentenced to Two Years in Detention for Corruption
Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted from Sudan in April, was held guilty of possessing illicit foriegn currency and corruption, was sentenced to a reform facility rather than prison, on account of his old age.
File photo: Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir sits inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Khartoum: A Sudanese court on Saturday convicted former president Omar al-Bashir on charges of corruption and illicit possession of foreign currency and sentenced him to two years of detention in a reform facility.
The presiding judge said Bashir, 75, who was ousted in April following months of street protests against his three-decade rule, was being sent to the reform facility, rather than a prison, on account of his age.
He also ordered the confiscation of millions of euros and Sudanese pounds found in Bashir's residence when he was toppled.
Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court, which issued arrest warrants against him in 2009 and 2010 on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Sudan's Darfur region.
Dressed in traditional white robes and a turban, Bashir watched silently from inside a metal defendant's cage while the judge read out the verdict on Saturday.
Several other judicial cases have been launched in Sudan against the former president.
In May he was charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters, and this week was summoned for questioning over his role in the 1989 military coup that brought him to power.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone to Feature in Vin Diesel's XXX Franchise Again?
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography
- Tata Motors Offers Year-End Discounts Worth Rs 1 Lakh
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game