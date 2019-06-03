Take the pledge to vote

Former Top Japanese Govt Official Arrested in Son's Killing

The retired bureaucrat told investigators that he had feared his reclusive son might harm others.

Associated Press

Updated:June 3, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Former Top Japanese Govt Official Arrested in Son's Killing
Image for representation.
Tokyo: A former top Japanese government official has been arrested in his son's killing and media reports say the retired bureaucrat told investigators he had feared his reclusive son might harm others.

Media reports had described the attacker in the stabbings of schoolchildren last week as a social recluse, known in Japan as "hikikomori."

Tokyo police said Monday that Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, a retired agricultural vice minister, was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing his 44-year-old son Eiichiro to death at home. Police sent Kumazawa to prosecutors Monday, seeking his indictment.

Japanese media say Kumazawa told investigators he stabbed his son fearing he may harm others as in the earlier case. The attacker in Tuesday's stabbing near Tokyo killed two and wounded 19, mostly elementary schoolgirls, before killing himself.
