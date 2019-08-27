Former Trump Hotel Partner Dinesh Chawla Held for Stealing Luggage at US Airport
Dinesh Chawla of Cleveland, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday at the Memphis airport and charged with felony theft.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Memphis: A Mississippi hotelier who had sought to open new hotels in partnership with President Donald Trump's family has been arrested on charges of stealing luggage from a Tennessee airport.
Dinesh Chawla of Cleveland, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday at the Memphis airport and charged with felony theft.
Arrest records say Chawla was seen on Aug. 18 taking a suitcase, putting it in his vehicle and then returning inside to depart on a flight.
While Chawla was away, police towed his vehicle and found a second piece of stolen luggage.
Police say Chawla confessed to stealing those bags and others over time.
Chawla is free on $5,000 bail and couldn't immediately be reached for comment. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Chawla Hotels owns 17 hotels in Mississippi. The Trump partnership ended earlier this year.
