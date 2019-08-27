Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Former Trump Hotel Partner Dinesh Chawla Held for Stealing Luggage at US Airport

Dinesh Chawla of Cleveland, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday at the Memphis airport and charged with felony theft.

Associated Press

Updated:August 27, 2019, 7:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Former Trump Hotel Partner Dinesh Chawla Held for Stealing Luggage at US Airport
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Memphis: A Mississippi hotelier who had sought to open new hotels in partnership with President Donald Trump's family has been arrested on charges of stealing luggage from a Tennessee airport.

Dinesh Chawla of Cleveland, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday at the Memphis airport and charged with felony theft.

Arrest records say Chawla was seen on Aug. 18 taking a suitcase, putting it in his vehicle and then returning inside to depart on a flight.

While Chawla was away, police towed his vehicle and found a second piece of stolen luggage.

Police say Chawla confessed to stealing those bags and others over time.

Chawla is free on $5,000 bail and couldn't immediately be reached for comment. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Chawla Hotels owns 17 hotels in Mississippi. The Trump partnership ended earlier this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram