English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Former Trump Lawyer Cohen Under Investigation for Tax Fraud, Reports Media
The FBI seized documents and files as part of investigations by federal prosecutors in New York stemming in part from a referral by the US special counsel's office looking into possible coordination between Trump 2016 campaign aides and Russia.
US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen exits his hotel in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Loading...
Washington: Federal prosecutors in New York are examining whether US President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, committed tax fraud, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the investigation.
Cohen, who was Trump's personal lawyer, has not been charged with any crime. The FBI seized documents and files as part of investigations by federal prosecutors in New York stemming in part from a referral by the US special counsel's office looking into possible coordination between Trump 2016 campaign aides and Russia.
Moscow denies interfering in the US election and Trump denies collusion by his campaign, describing the probe as a political witch hunt.
Cohen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Also Watch
Cohen, who was Trump's personal lawyer, has not been charged with any crime. The FBI seized documents and files as part of investigations by federal prosecutors in New York stemming in part from a referral by the US special counsel's office looking into possible coordination between Trump 2016 campaign aides and Russia.
Moscow denies interfering in the US election and Trump denies collusion by his campaign, describing the probe as a political witch hunt.
Cohen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Also Watch
-
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Friday 27 July , 2018 M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Reponds to Claims by FCA on Jeep-Like Design of Roxor SUV
- Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test
- Usain Bolt's Football Career Set to Take Him to A-League for Indefinite Period
- 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs New Mahindra XUV 500: Specs, Images, Price - Which One is a Better SUV?
- The Public Breastfeeding Taboo: What Makes Indian Men Uncomfortable Around Breasts and Babies?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...