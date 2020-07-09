Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Taken into Custody after Being Released from Jail over Covid-19 Concern

File photo of US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
Cohen was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible coronavirus exposure. He was serving a three-year sentence for his role in hush money payments.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: July 9, 2020, 11:52 PM IST
Michaell Cohen, the former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.
