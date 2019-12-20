Former Trump Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders Apologises for Mocking Joe Biden Over Stuttering
The bizarre episode began under the glaring hot spotlight during the Los Angeles debate, as Joe Biden -- who is not widely known as a stutterer -- told the audience how people with varying problems approach him for condolence or advice.
US White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. (AP)
Washington: President Donald Trump's former press secretary was forced to apologise to presidential hopeful Joe Biden for mocking the candidate, who has struggled with stuttering, after he touched on the matter during Thursday's Democratic debate.
The bizarre episode began under the glaring hot spotlight during the Los Angeles debate, as Biden -- who is not widely known as a stutterer -- told the audience how people with varying problems approach him for condolence or advice.
"They keep in touch with me, the little kid who says 'I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I can't, I-I-I can't talk. Wh-wh-what do I do?'" Biden told the audience.
"I have scores of these young women and men who I keep in contact with," he said.
The 77-year-old former vice president's imitation caused a stir on social media as people questioned whether he was mocking individuals with speech impediments, had himself stuttered or was compassionately recounting a tale about a child he could sympathize with.
"I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about," former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted on Twitter.
She was soon forced to apologise, however, after Biden shot back that he had "worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it's my great honour to mentor kids who have experienced the same".
Admitting that she hadn't known he had struggled with the matter, Sanders deleted her tweet and replied to Biden, stating: "I apologise and should have made my point respectfully."
The final prime-time debate of 2019 featured just seven of the 15 Democrats still in the contest six weeks before the first nomination ballots are cast in the state of Iowa in February.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: Battle Between Good and Evil is Tedious
- FASTags Are Now Mandatory From January 15; Here is What to do if You Need to Buy One
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics
- I Earn My Bread and Butter Via Singing Gigs, Don't Get Much from Bollywood: Diljit Dosanjh
- Why an Old Video of Jamia Milia Students Singing Their Anthem is Going Viral Now