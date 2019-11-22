Former Twitter Worker Accused of Spying for Saudi Arabia Can be Released on Bond
Ahmad Abouammo and two other men were indicted earlier this month on spying charges in a case that puts Silicon Valley in the spotlight over protection of personal data, including from tech company employees who have no reason to access the information.
San Francisco: A former Twitter Inc employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia may be freed pending trial, a US District Court judge ruled on Thursday.
In a hearing on Thursday, US District Judge Edward Chen agreed to free Abouammo, a dual citizen of the United States and Lebanon, with conditions, including that his family surrender their passports and that he wear a location device to allow his movements to be tracked.
