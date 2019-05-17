English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former UK Doctor Jailed for Groping Female Patients
Alan Tutin assaulted victims at the Merrow Park Practice in Guildford, 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of London, between 1980 and 2004.
Image for representation.
Loading...
London: A former British doctor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for groping female patients including a 12-year-old child.
Alan Tutin assaulted victims at the Merrow Park Practice in Guildford, 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of London, between 1980 and 2004.
Judge Nigel Peters said Friday that "there cannot be a more serious abuse of trust that these courts have to deal with than that of a doctor and a patient."
He told the 71-year-old former physician in the Old Bailey courthouse that Tutin had carried out unneeded examinations "no doubt to fuel your own sexual gratification."
The judge said many of his victims suffered for years and remain suspicious of doctors.
Alan Tutin assaulted victims at the Merrow Park Practice in Guildford, 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of London, between 1980 and 2004.
Judge Nigel Peters said Friday that "there cannot be a more serious abuse of trust that these courts have to deal with than that of a doctor and a patient."
He told the 71-year-old former physician in the Old Bailey courthouse that Tutin had carried out unneeded examinations "no doubt to fuel your own sexual gratification."
The judge said many of his victims suffered for years and remain suspicious of doctors.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Bandaging Baby Kareena Kapoor's Foot is the Cutest Thing on the Internet Today
- In a Pool Pic, Disha Patani Compares Herself to a Potato After 3 Cheat Meals
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Happy to Bat 'Wherever Team Wants' at World Cup
- Tata Sky Binge Will Mix Live TV With Amazon Video, Hotstar And More, to Counter Cord Cutting
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results