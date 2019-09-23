Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley Praises 'Great' US-India Partnership at Display in 'Howdy, Modi'

Nikki Haley, who was the first-ever Indian-American to have served any presidential Cabinet, in a tweet on Sunday praised the partnership between India and the US.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley Praises 'Great' US-India Partnership at Display in 'Howdy, Modi'
U.S. President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they participate in the "Howdy Modi" event in Houston, Texas, U.S., September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Washington: Hailing the impressive show of unity between India and the US at the mega "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston, Nikki Haley, former Indian-American US ambassador to the UN, said that the "great" partnership between the two countries has only strengthened.

In a grand show of friendship and common vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shared the stage at the "Howdy Modi!" gala event at the NRG stadium and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian Americans.

Haley, who was the first-ever Indian-American to have served any presidential Cabinet, in a tweet on Sunday praised the partnership between India and the US.

"The US and India have a great partnership and it has only strengthened with the friendship of @realDonaldTrump and @narendramodi," she said.

She also re-tweeted President Trump's tweet, "The USA loves India!"

The daughter of Indian immigrants from Punjab, Haley has always been an advocate of the India-US relationship.

She has also served as the governor of South Carolina state.

