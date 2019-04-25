English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former US Diplomat Pleads Guilty in China Spying Case
Claiborne was arrested two years ago following an investigation but was not charged with espionage.
US Department of State. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Washington: A former US diplomat pleaded guilty Wednesday to lying to investigators about the money she received from Chinese intelligence agents in exchange for US documents, the Justice Department said.
Candace Marie Claiborne, 63, was a Department of State office management specialist based in Beijing and Shanghai who became involved beginning in 2007 with two men the Justice Department said she knew were agents of China's Ministry of State Security.
They gave her "tens of thousands" of dollars in cash and gifts in exchange for documents and information on State Department activities, it said.
Claiborne was arrested two years ago following an investigation but was not charged with espionage.
She admitted conspiracy to defraud the United States, lying to investigators and, as a government official with a high-security clearance, illegally hiding her contacts with foreign agents.
The conspiracy charge could carry up to five years in prison.
"Candace Marie Claiborne traded her integrity and non-public information of the United States government in exchange for cash and other gifts from foreign agents she knew worked for the Chinese intelligence service," said Assistant Attorney General John Demers.
Candace Marie Claiborne, 63, was a Department of State office management specialist based in Beijing and Shanghai who became involved beginning in 2007 with two men the Justice Department said she knew were agents of China's Ministry of State Security.
They gave her "tens of thousands" of dollars in cash and gifts in exchange for documents and information on State Department activities, it said.
Claiborne was arrested two years ago following an investigation but was not charged with espionage.
She admitted conspiracy to defraud the United States, lying to investigators and, as a government official with a high-security clearance, illegally hiding her contacts with foreign agents.
The conspiracy charge could carry up to five years in prison.
"Candace Marie Claiborne traded her integrity and non-public information of the United States government in exchange for cash and other gifts from foreign agents she knew worked for the Chinese intelligence service," said Assistant Attorney General John Demers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Gets Smashed Between Hubby Ranveer Singh & Sister Anisha in Cuddle-Filled Pic
- Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League: Preview, Live Stream and Prediction
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Sons: From MS to Rishabh And Beyond
- Nirmala Sitharaman Called 62-Year-Old Sunny Deol 'Young'. Not Far From Bollywood's Ageism Problem.
- Daenerys Targaryen's 'Sarcastic' Grin to Sansa Stark is Now a Relatable Internet Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results