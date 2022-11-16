America's Comeback Starts Right Now, Says Trump as he Launches 2024 Presidential Bid

Former US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will contest the US Presidential Elections in 2024 from his resort in Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

“In order to make America great and glorious again. I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” the former US president said amid cheers from his supporters.

“Together we will take on corrupt forces and entrenched interests imaginable, our country is in grave trouble. This is not a task for a politician or a conventional candidate, this is a task for a great movement that embodies the courage, confidence and the spirit of the American people,” Trump said.

He filed the paperwork on Tuesday to launch his 2024 presidential campaign, two years after his defeat to US President Joe Biden, news agencies reported.

The former president claimed that the ‘movement’ brought together White, Black, Hispanic and Asian candidates for the first time.

““You can’t stay quiet any longer, your country is being destroyed before your very eyes,” Trump said claiming that teachers, the police, entrepreneurs and the public is angered with the government.

Trump, a day before the ongoing midterm elections, teased that he would make an announcement on November 15.

Trump continued with his plan to fight for the US presidency once more even though the US public rejected candidates endorsed by him in several key US House, US Senate and gubernatorial races. High-profile contenders like Kari Lake and Dr Oz aka Mehmet Oz lost gubernatorial and Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania respectively.

There were speculations that the former real estate mogul is now a spent force within the Republican party but he seems to have brushed these concerns aside and proceed with his 2024 ambitions.

He is aware that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a strong hold over the Republican party compared to him as he is now the new general of the GOP in its culture wars and a formidable representative of the anti-woke agenda.

“I am your voice. The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we will not let them do that. What we have built together over the past six years is the greatest movement in history," Trump said.

