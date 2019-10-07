Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Former US President Jimmy Carter Falls at Home, Requires Stitches But 'Feels Fine'

Former US President Jimmy Carter's fall on Sunday required stitches above his brow, said spokeswoman Deanna Congileo in a statement emailed to reporters.

Reuters

Updated:October 7, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Former US President Jimmy Carter Falls at Home, Requires Stitches But 'Feels Fine'
Former President Jimmy Carter speaks next to his wife and former first lady Rosalynn Carter during the Habitat for Humanity Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project opening ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium, Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Image: AP)

Former US President Jimmy Carter, 95, fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, but "feels fine" and will attend a Habitat for Humanity event in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday night, his staff said.

Carter's fall on Sunday required stitches above his brow, said spokeswoman Deanna Congileo in a statement emailed to reporters.

"He said he feels fine and wanted everyone to know that he and Mrs. Carter are eager to be at a Habitat for Humanity's Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Nashville, Tennessee," Congileo said.

Carter, a Democrat who was governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975, was elected president in 1976 and served one term in the White House. He was defeated for re-election in 1980 by Republican Ronald Reagan.

Since leaving the presidency, Carter has drawn international praise for his humanitarian work. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

He is the longest-living US president, celebrating his 95th birthday on Tuesday.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram