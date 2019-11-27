Former US President Jimmy Carter Returns Home for Holidays after Surgery
Carter, 95, had been hospitalized at Emory University in Atlanta in the latest episode in a string of recent health scares for the nation's oldest living former president.
File image of former US President Jimmy Carter. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: Former US President Jimmy Carter was discharged from a hospital in Georgia on Wednesday after a successful surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, heading home one day before the Thanksgiving holiday.
He was released on Wednesday morning "after successful surgery and recovery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma," the Carter Center said in a statement.
"He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover. The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving," the center said in a statement.
A Nobel Peace Prize winner, Carter has become an internationally known humanitarian and global fixture following his one-term presidency, which ended in early 1981.
He has continued to do work for the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity despite his recent health scares, including recent falls at his Georgia home that led to a minor pelvic fracture and bleeding.
