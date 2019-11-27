Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Former US President Jimmy Carter Returns Home for Holidays after Surgery

Carter, 95, had been hospitalized at Emory University in Atlanta in the latest episode in a string of recent health scares for the nation's oldest living former president.

Reuters

Updated:November 27, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former US President Jimmy Carter Returns Home for Holidays after Surgery
File image of former US President Jimmy Carter. (Image: Reuters)

Washington: Former US President Jimmy Carter was discharged from a hospital in Georgia on Wednesday after a successful surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, heading home one day before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Carter, 95, had been hospitalized at Emory University in Atlanta in the latest episode in a string of recent health scares for the nation's oldest living former president.

He was released on Wednesday morning "after successful surgery and recovery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma," the Carter Center said in a statement.

"He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover. The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving," the center said in a statement.

A Nobel Peace Prize winner, Carter has become an internationally known humanitarian and global fixture following his one-term presidency, which ended in early 1981.

He has continued to do work for the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity despite his recent health scares, including recent falls at his Georgia home that led to a minor pelvic fracture and bleeding.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram