Former White House Officials Urge Trump Team to 'Immediately' Start Post-election Shift
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A bipartisan group from the last three White Houses is urging the Trump administration to move forward to immediately begin the post-election transition process. The call from the Centre for Presidential Transition advisory board comes as the General Services Administration has yet to formally recognise Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect.
That's a necessary move to free up money for the transition and clear the way for Biden's team to begin putting in place the transition process at agencies. This was a hard-fought campaign, but history is replete with examples of presidents who emerged from such campaigns to graciously assist their successors, members of the advisory board said in a statement.
The statement was signed by Bush White House chief of staff Josh Bolten and Health and Human Services secretary Michael Leavitt as well as Bill Clinton-era chief of staff Thomas Mack McLarty and Obama Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.