English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
One Dead, Dozens of Chinese Tourists Missing as Thai Boat Capsizes
Thailand has a sketchy health and safety record and accidents are common on its roads and busy waterways - especially during the monsoon season which is now biting.
In this photo released by the Thailand Royal Police, rescued tourists from a boat that sank rest on a pier. (Photo: Thailand Royal Police via AP)
Phuket: One man died and dozens of Chinese tourists remain missing after a boat capsized as high winds whipped up rough seas off the Thai island of Phuket, officials said late on Thursday, confirming the rescue had been suspended for the night.
The Phoenix was carrying around 90 passengers when it began to keel over after it was hit by massive waves, prompting a rescue operation that stretched into the night and left authorities scrambling to react.
The body of a man wearing a life jacket with the logo of the Phoenix boat was pulled from the sea late Thursday.
Footage shown live on the public relations Facebook page of Phuket showed the body being brought to shore. The victim was found near one of a string of islands off Phuket's coast.
"There are 53 people missing," the governor of southern Phuket, Noraphat Plodthong told reporters. "We have stopped the rescue... we'll start again in the morning." Television footage taken at a pier in Phuket showed stunned tourists huddling in blankets, while several women cried as medics tended to the injured.
The boat was returning to Phuket from Koh Racha at around 4:00 pm (local time) when a storm hit, according to the captain, who identified himself as Somjing Boontham in a televised interview.
He said the boat was hit by five metre-high waves, which flooded the boat and started to slowly keel over, prompting him to warn passengers to put on life jackets and trigger inflatable life rafts.
"So I sent someone to them to wear life jackets... They were all Chinese visitors -- apart from two farang," he said using Thai vernacular for westerners, adding around half the passengers were unaccounted for.
Phuket is a magnet for overseas visitors including Western sun-seekers and huge numbers of Chinese tourists who make up the bulk of the 35 million people expected to visit the kingdom this year.
Governor Noraphat said Phuket officials had issued a weather warning on Wednesday alerting the public about impending storms.
"There were high winds this evening," he said, adding a further 10 pleasure boats were stranded at sea and being attended to by rescue vessels from the police and navy. Two other separate boat capsizes were reported in the same area Thursday evening. A yacht called the Senerita carrying 39 people also capsized in the high seas, the officials added.
All of the passengers in both cases were pulled from the sea alive.
Photographs circulating on social media showed soaked and exhausted passengers -- most of them Asian -- in life jackets being pulled on inflatable rafts to safety. It was not immediately clear which boat they belonged to.
Thailand has a sketchy health and safety record and accidents are common on its roads and busy waterways - especially during the monsoon season which is now biting.
The kingdom is already in the global spotlight for a dramatic rescue mission in the north of the country, after 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in a cave complex.
Also Watch
The Phoenix was carrying around 90 passengers when it began to keel over after it was hit by massive waves, prompting a rescue operation that stretched into the night and left authorities scrambling to react.
The body of a man wearing a life jacket with the logo of the Phoenix boat was pulled from the sea late Thursday.
Footage shown live on the public relations Facebook page of Phuket showed the body being brought to shore. The victim was found near one of a string of islands off Phuket's coast.
"There are 53 people missing," the governor of southern Phuket, Noraphat Plodthong told reporters. "We have stopped the rescue... we'll start again in the morning." Television footage taken at a pier in Phuket showed stunned tourists huddling in blankets, while several women cried as medics tended to the injured.
The boat was returning to Phuket from Koh Racha at around 4:00 pm (local time) when a storm hit, according to the captain, who identified himself as Somjing Boontham in a televised interview.
He said the boat was hit by five metre-high waves, which flooded the boat and started to slowly keel over, prompting him to warn passengers to put on life jackets and trigger inflatable life rafts.
"So I sent someone to them to wear life jackets... They were all Chinese visitors -- apart from two farang," he said using Thai vernacular for westerners, adding around half the passengers were unaccounted for.
Phuket is a magnet for overseas visitors including Western sun-seekers and huge numbers of Chinese tourists who make up the bulk of the 35 million people expected to visit the kingdom this year.
Governor Noraphat said Phuket officials had issued a weather warning on Wednesday alerting the public about impending storms.
"There were high winds this evening," he said, adding a further 10 pleasure boats were stranded at sea and being attended to by rescue vessels from the police and navy. Two other separate boat capsizes were reported in the same area Thursday evening. A yacht called the Senerita carrying 39 people also capsized in the high seas, the officials added.
All of the passengers in both cases were pulled from the sea alive.
Photographs circulating on social media showed soaked and exhausted passengers -- most of them Asian -- in life jackets being pulled on inflatable rafts to safety. It was not immediately clear which boat they belonged to.
Thailand has a sketchy health and safety record and accidents are common on its roads and busy waterways - especially during the monsoon season which is now biting.
The kingdom is already in the global spotlight for a dramatic rescue mission in the north of the country, after 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in a cave complex.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajrang Punia Claims Gold at Tbilisi Grand Prix
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Did Diego Costa Discourage Coach Fernando Hierro from Naming Koke in the Penalty Shootout?
- Reliance Jio Brings 'GigaTV' 4K Set-Top Box With Voice Control And 600+ TV Channels
- Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
- Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?