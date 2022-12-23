Reham Khan, ex-wife of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, announced her marriage to a US-based Pakistani actor and satirist Mirza Bilal on Friday.

The 49-year-old British-Pakistani journalist, who was married to Khan between 2014 and 2015, announced her marriage to Bilal in a simple Nikah ceremony in the US city of Seattle on social media.

“We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of @MirzaBilal_ parents & my son as my Vakeel," Reham said in a tweet.

We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel. pic.twitter.com/960WQjgNqU— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

She also shared pictures of her and Bilal from the nikkah ceremony on Instagram.

The first image shows a picture of the couple holding hands, showing their wedding rings. “We tied the knot in a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. My husband @mirzabilal__ refuses to wear gold as per Muslim tradition," she said.

Later, Reham shared images of herself in a wedding dress and along with her husband. “Found my soulmate," she wrote.

Finally found a man who I can trust ⁦@MirzaBilal__⁩ pic.twitter.com/nx7pnXZpO6— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022

This is the third marriage for both Reham and Bilal. A corporate professional, Bilal is a former model and has also been part of “The 4 Men Show”, “Dil Pey Mut Ley Yaar” and “National Alien Broadcast”, current.PK online portal reported.

Reham was first married to Ijaz Rehman, who is a psychiatrist. The couple got married in 1993 and were divorced in 2005. Reham has three children from her first marriage who are based in the United Kingdom.

Her second marriage with Imran Khan lasted for barely 10 months. The couple got married in 2014 and were divorced in 2015, Geo News reported.

Reham, after her divorce from Khan and his third marriage with Bushra Bibi, accused him of being “unfaithful".

Later, Reham published her autobiography in 2018 titled “Reham Khan" which revolved around her marriage with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and in which she alleged drugs and abuse by the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, the report said.

In February, the then federal communications minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed served a legal notice on Reham Khan over the “baseless allegations" in her book. Reham Khan had alleged that Khan was gay and shared a relationship with Saeed in her book.

“Your book was used as a reference for launching malicious propaganda and false allegations," he said. The former minister said Reham never contradicted some references from her book that were leaked before it was published. “Later, with the reference to her book, false allegations were levelled against Murad Saeed," the press release said.

(With inputs from agencies)

