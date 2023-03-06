CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Four Americans Shot at, Kidnapped While Driving in Northeast Mexico: FBI
Four Americans Shot at, Kidnapped While Driving in Northeast Mexico: FBI

AFP

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 17:04 IST

Washington, United States

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for help in the unidentified victims' rescue. (File/AFP)

Matamoros, located across the US border from Brownsville, Texas, has been beset by violence linked to drug trafficking and other organized crime

Four American citizens were shot at and kidnapped by armed men after driving across the US border into northeastern Mexico, the FBI said Sunday.

The Americans crossed into Matamoros, in Tamaulipas state, on Friday, driving a white minivan with North Carolina license plates, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement released by the US embassy in Mexico.

“Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the (minivan). All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men," the FBI said.

Tamaulipas’s highways are considered among the most dangerous in Mexico due to the threat of kidnapping and extortion by criminal gangs.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for help in the unidentified victims’ rescue and the arrest of the suspects.

US and Mexican authorities are investigating, the FBI said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 06, 2023, 17:04 IST
