Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
1-min read

Four Days after Blaze at Plastics Unit, Fire at Bangladesh Fan Factory Kills 10 People

Such accidents in factories, many of which operate illegally and without proper fire safety measures, are common in Bangladesh.

Reuters

Updated:December 15, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Four Days after Blaze at Plastics Unit, Fire at Bangladesh Fan Factory Kills 10 People
Representational Image. (Reuters)

Dhaka: At least 10 people were killed on Sunday when a fire swept through a fan factory near Bangladesh's capital, police said, the second such accident in less than a week.

Firefighters recovered 10 bodies as the fire ripped through the three-storey factory at Gazipur, on the outskirts of Dhaka, local police official, Jabedul Islam, said.

It was not immediately clear how many workers were inside the factory when the fire broke out and what caused the blaze, he added.

"Firefighters are still searching inside the factory" Islam said, adding it took scores of firefighters two hours to bring the fire under control.

The blaze comes four days after a devastating fire at a plastics factory, operating without proper government permissions, just outside Dhaka killed at least 19 people.

Such accidents in factories, many of which operate illegally and without proper fire safety measures, are common in Bangladesh.

The Rana Plaza factory collapse in 2013 killed more than 1,100 workers and a fire in a garment factory in 2012 killed 112 people.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram