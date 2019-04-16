English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four Dead After Two Shooting Incidents in Canada, Suspect in Custody: Police
The initial shooting incident was reported at 10:30 am local time (1730 GMT). As police were en route to the scene, a second shooting was reported.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers attend a shooting scene on Cornwall Drive, during a series of attacks in which four people were shot dead, in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada April 15, 2019. Joe Fries/Penticton Herald via REUTERS.
Ottawa: Four people were shot dead in Penticton, British Columbia, on Monday and a suspect is in custody, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.
"Police have determined four people are deceased at three locations within a 5 km (3.1 mile) radius," the statement said.
"A man matching the suspect's description turned himself into the Penticton RCMP detachment. The man remains in custody while the investigation progresses. Preliminary indications are this was a targeted incident," the statement said.
