Four Dead in Military Kitchen Bomb Attack in Yemen
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.
Representative image (Reuters)
Aden, Yemen: At least four people were killed in Yemen's port city of Aden on Tuesday when a car bomb ripped through a military kitchen used by Yemeni forces trained and backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), witnesses said.
They said dozens more people were wounded in the blast. The witnesses said the blast was caused by a car laden with explosives, apparently driven by a suicide bomber towards the kitchen in al-Derain area in northern Aden.
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.
It was the second attack of its kind targeting security forces in the city, where UAE forces from the Saudi-led coalition that has been operating in Yemen since 2015 hold sway.
Islamic State last month claimed responsibility for an attack targeting the headquarters of a counter-terrorism unit in Aden that killed at least 14 people, including the attackers.
Witnesses said rescuers were trying to pull out four charred bodies from the destroyed kitchen. The force of the blast damaged stores and cars nearby.
The Saudi-led coalition, armed and backed by the West, joined the Yemen conflict in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi group pushed towards Aden, forcing the internationally-recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile in Saudi Arabia.
Last month, UAE-backed southern Yemeni forces wrested control of Aden from forces loyal to Hadi in several days of fighting that ended with a truce brokered by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
