1-min read

Four Dead in Oklahoma after Dad Shoots Kids, Their Mom, Himself

Police have not confirmed the ages of the four, but said Russell Cliburn and Easley are the parents and the children were younger than 10.

Associated Press

Updated:October 9, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
Four Dead in Oklahoma after Dad Shoots Kids, Their Mom, Himself
Image for representation only.

Lawton: Police in southwest Oklahoma say four people are dead after a father shot his two children and their mother, then himself.

Lawton police Sgt. Tim Jenkins said Wednesday that Russell Cliburn fatally shot Krystle Easley, Emma Cliburn and Kristo Cliburn on Saturday afternoon at a home on the east side of the city, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Jenkins said police have not confirmed the ages of the four, but said Russell Cliburn and Easley are the parents and the children were younger than 10.

Jenkins said investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting. He said the parents of Russell Cliburn witnessed the shooting, but are shaken and have not been able to provide a motive.

