Four Dead After Drunk Woman Driving Wrong Way Crashes into Cab on San Francisco Highway

San Francisco: Authorities say an intoxicated woman driving the wrong way on a San Francisco highway crashed into a cab carrying two passengers, killing everyone.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened about 12.30 am on Thursday, just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101.

Authorities say 34-year-old Emilie Ross of Hillsborough was behind the wheel.

Ross died along with the taxi driver, 42-year-old Berkant Ramadan Ahmed of San Mateo County.

Also killed were his passengers, 62-year-old Judson Bergman from Barrington, Illinois, and 57-year-old Mary Miller from Chicago.

Bergman was thrown from the taxi. All lanes of northbound US 101 were closed for nearly seven hours and reopened around 7 am.

