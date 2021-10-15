Four Hospitalized with Burns in Northern California Plane Crash in US

Four people are in critical condition after they were pulled from an airplane that went down Thursday afternoon in Sacramento County, fire officials said.

The plane landed in the front yard of a home and caused a small vegetation fire that was quickly extinguished, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District told television stations ABC 10 and KCRA 3.

The plane landed in the Wilton area, southeast of Sacramento and east of Elk Grove.

The four people were extricated and were in critical condition with burns, fire officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration had yet to identify the type of aircraft that crashed.

The crash came four days after the pilot of a twin-engine plane crashed in a San Diego suburb, killing the pilot and a delivery driver on the ground and burning homes.

While the cause of Monday’s Southern California crash is still under investigation, the pilot disregarded repeated pleas from an air traffic controller to increase altitude and stay on course.

