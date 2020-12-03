Next Story
Four Killed, One Injured in Blast at Waste Water Treatment Plant in UK's Bristol
The view of the damaged tank after the explosion near Bristol, Britain, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Four people were killed in a chemical tank blast at a waste water treatment plant in western England, police said on Thursday. "We can confirm there have been four fatalities," police Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said after the explosion at the plant on the outskirts of the city of Bristol operated by Wessex Water.
A fifth person was injured but their injuries were not said to be life-threatening.