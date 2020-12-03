News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    Four Killed, One Injured in Blast at Waste Water Treatment Plant in UK's Bristol

    The view of the damaged tank after the explosion near Bristol, Britain, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

    Four people were killed in a chemical tank blast at a waste water treatment plant in western England, police said on Thursday. "We can confirm there have been four fatalities," police Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said after the explosion at the plant on the outskirts of the city of Bristol operated by Wessex Water.

    A fifth person was injured but their injuries were not said to be life-threatening.


