Four Killed, Several Wounded in Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv Medical Facility

Russian strikes targeting a medical facility in Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv on Friday killed at least four civilians and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said. “This morning, following a bombardment on civilian infrastructure from several rocket launchers, seven civilians were injured, four of them died," police in the eastern city near Russia’s border said.

The strikes targeted a medical centre in the Osnovyansky district of the city, they said. In the aftermath, several people stood near the site of the strike in the residential area near the airport.

“I had gone out looking for bread. There were explosions. When I came back there were four bodies lying there, with relatives crying by their side," 71-year-old Mykola Hladkiy told an AFP journalist. Several residents said cluster munitions were used. AFP journalists saw large fires after other hits in the city.

“Police are documenting this crime against the Ukrainian people and are gathering all material evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice," a statement said. Kharkiv has seen heavy fighting and vast destruction since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack launched late last month.

Advertisement

Kyiv says Moscow is targeting civilian areas.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.