WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Four Labourers Dead, 15 Missing as Boat Sinks in Bangladesh

(Image for representation)

(Image for representation)

Officials said at least 50 people swam to shore as the boat capsized in a strong current and choppy river waters.

  • IANS Dhaka
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
Share this:

At least four labourers were dead and 15 remained missing after a boat capsized in the river of Jamuna in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The district's police chief Hasibul Alam told Xinhua over phone that the boat carrying some 70 people, mostly day labourers, sank at about 11:30 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday amid inclement weather.

"The bodies of three labourers were recovered Tuesday night," he said.

Masud Parvez, officer-in-charge of Sirajganj's police station of Enayetpur where the accident happened, said: "The body of another ill fated labourer of the boat was recovered this (Wednesday) morning."

He said divers of the fire service and civil defence and local people resumed search and rescue operations from Wednesday morning.

"At least 15 people are still missing," he said.

Officials said at least 50 people swam to shore as the boat capsized in a strong current and choppy river waters.

They said rescuers have been struggling against a strong current and choppy waters of Jamuna, one of the three main rivers in Bangladesh.

Parvez said the boat has not been salvaged and brought to shore yet.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading