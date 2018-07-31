GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Four People, Including a Boy, Killed in New York City Shooting

Two females, one male and a boy, about five years old, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the apartment in the borough of Queens

Reuters

Updated:July 31, 2018, 11:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Four People, Including a Boy, Killed in New York City Shooting
City. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
Loading...
New York: Four people, including a young boy, were shot and killed on Monday in a New York City apartment, police said.

Two females, one male and a boy, about five years old, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the apartment in the borough of Queens, after police and emergency crews were called to the scene a little before 9 p.m., New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told a news conference.

Police are investigating if the shooting was a murder-suicide, Shea said.

"We will take the evidence where ever it leads us," he said. "We don't want to leave any stone unturned."

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...