English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Four People, Including a Boy, Killed in New York City Shooting
Two females, one male and a boy, about five years old, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the apartment in the borough of Queens
City. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
Loading...
New York: Four people, including a young boy, were shot and killed on Monday in a New York City apartment, police said.
Two females, one male and a boy, about five years old, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the apartment in the borough of Queens, after police and emergency crews were called to the scene a little before 9 p.m., New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told a news conference.
Police are investigating if the shooting was a murder-suicide, Shea said.
"We will take the evidence where ever it leads us," he said. "We don't want to leave any stone unturned."
Also Watch
Two females, one male and a boy, about five years old, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the apartment in the borough of Queens, after police and emergency crews were called to the scene a little before 9 p.m., New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told a news conference.
Police are investigating if the shooting was a murder-suicide, Shea said.
"We will take the evidence where ever it leads us," he said. "We don't want to leave any stone unturned."
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smarter Smartphones on The Way as 80% of New Phones Will Have AI by 2023
- Hardworking Anirudh Thapa Wants to Make Selection Process a Headache for Stephen Constantine
- Slip of Tongue? UK Foreign Secretary Told Everybody that His Chinese Wife is Japanese
- Honor 9N First Flash Sale Today on Flipkart With 'Buy One Get One' Offer And More
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...