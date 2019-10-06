English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Four People Killed in Overnight Shooting at Kansas Bar
A description of the gunman was not provided. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.
Representative Image.
Kansas City: Authorities say four people have been killed in an overnight shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar.
KSHB-TV reports that someone entered the bar about 3:30 am and opened fire. Nine people were shot and four were fatally wounded.
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on their Twitter account .
