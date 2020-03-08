English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Four Soldiers, At Least 13 Rebels Killed in DRCongo: Army

Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldiers sit on a vehicle in Beni, North Kivu province of Democratic Republic of Congo REUTERS

The fighting had been particularly fierce because the enemy forces were concentrated. While Mualushayi said 14F militia members had been killed in the fighting.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
Beni: Four soldiers and at least 13 militia members were killed during clashes in eastern DR Congo, the army said. The two sides clashed in the Beni province of North Kivu bordering Uganda on Friday, said Lieutenant Anthony Mualushayi, spokesman for the army in the region.

At least another five soldiers were wounded he said on Saturday, adding that the fighting had been particularly fierce because the enemy forces were concentrated. While Mualushayi said 14F militia members had been killed in the fighting, another army spokesman, Sylvain Ekenge, put the figure at 13 in comments to the UN's Okapi radio. The began as an Islamist-rooted rebel group in Uganda that opposed President Yoweri Museveni. It then fell back to North Kivu, DR Congo's border province with Uganda, during the Congo Wars of the 1990s.

The militia appears to have halted raids inside Uganda and its recruits today are of various nationalities. Already blamed for hundreds of civilian deaths in the Beni region since 2014, the group embarked on a series of massacres after the army launched a crackdown in October.

  • First Published: March 8, 2020, 9:12 AM IST

