Four Students Injured as Gunmen Open Fire at Pakistan School

At least four children were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a school in Pakistan's Quetta city in the restive Balochistan province.The gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on the gate of Danish Kadah School — a private institution located in the city suburbs — the Dawn reported.Four students received bullet injuries on their legs in the firing. The injured students — three boys and a girl — are aged between nine and 12 years. The injured children were taken to the Civil Hospital, and are now in stable condition.Balochistan Home Minister Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa condemned the firing and said those involved in the attack will be apprehended soon.In 2014, Taliban militants stormed an army-run school in Peshawar, killing 149 people, mostly children. The Human Rights Watch in a report last year said that attacks by the Taliban and other militant groups disrupted the education of hundreds of thousands of children, particularly girls, in Pakistan.