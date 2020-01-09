Four Turkish Soldiers Killed In Bomb Attack in Northeast Syria
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Istanbul: Four Turkish soldiers were killed in a car bomb attack in northeast Syria on Wednesday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement overnight.
It said the attack occurred during a roadside security check in the region east of the Euphrates rivers in Syria, where Turkey carried out a military operation with allied Syrian rebels in October.
The Turkish incursion targeted the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which spearheaded the US led war against Islamic State and which Ankara regards as a terrorist group tied to militants fighting an insurgency in southeast Turkey.
No further details on the attack were immediately available.
