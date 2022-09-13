Fox News Anchor Tucker Carlson Says Britain Civilized India. Shashi Tharoor, Martina Navratilova Respond

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was left fuming when Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson falsely claimed that India lacked civilization and did not create any architectural marvels before the onset of the British colonial era.

The Fox News host who is accused of having peddled pseudoscience during the pandemic on his prime time show along with wrong facts about the Covid-19 vaccine and also glossed over the Capitol Hill riots said the Britishers ‘didn’t just take things, they added’.

“Strong countries dominate weak countries. This trend hasn’t changed. At least the English took their colonial responsibility seriously. They didn’t just take things, they added. We (US) left Afghanistan we left airstrips, weapons and guns. When the British left India, they left civilization,” Carlson said, ignoring the age-old civilisational history of India and even the fact that the first of the advanced human civilizations evolved in ancient India.

I think @twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can’t respond without losing your cool. For now I will content myself with😡 🤬 https://t.co/6tWpUuSuMR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2022

Tucker showed a graphic of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and said India has been unable to build such architectural marvels ignoring the Taj Mahal, the Hawa Mahal, the Mehrangarh Fort, Golconda Fort and many other countless beautiful, behemoth structures that dot the landscape of the seventh largest nation of the world.

Tharoor said: “I think Twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can’t respond without losing your cool.” He also shared two angry-face emojis in response to Tucker Carlson’s rant.

Hey @TuckerCarlson – your utter ignorance of history is quite staggering. I suggest you read the book “Inglorious Empire” by Shashi Tharoor and then try again. Your racism is off the charts and your stupidity on this particular issue is of Olympic proportions!!! https://t.co/7Xrd97NpwT — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 12, 2022

Tucker Carlson during his primetime show on Fox News went on a rant and even claimed that the British did not commit any genocide during the colonial era.

Carlson overlooked the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the Bengal Famine of 1943 which to many historians and experts were mass murder events presided over the British.

Not only Shashi Tharoor, but tennis star Martina Navratilova also schooled the Fox News anchor. “Hey Tucker Carlson – your utter ignorance of history is quite staggering. I suggest you read the book “Inglorious Empire” by Shashi Tharoor and then try again. Your racism is off the charts and your stupidity on this particular issue is of Olympic proportions!”

The Fox News anchor has not responded to the tweets or issued a clarification for his statements.

