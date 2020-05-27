WORLD

1-MIN READ

France Bans Doctors from Using Hydroxychloroquine to Treat Coronavirus Patients

Representative image.

Representative image.

The announcement comes two days after the World Health Organization said it was pausing a large trial of the malaria drug due to safety concerns.

  • Reuters Paris
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
The French government on Wednesday cancelled a decree allowing hospital doctors to administer hydroxychloroquine as a treatment to patients suffering severe forms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The announcement comes two days after the World Health Organization said it was pausing a large trial of the malaria drug due to safety concerns.

British medical journal The Lancet has reported that patients getting hydroxychloroquine had increased death rates and irregular heartbeats, adding to a series of other disappointing results for the drug as a way to treat COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump and others have pushed hydroxychloroquine in recent months as a possible coronavirus treatment.

France decided at the end of March to allow the use of hydroxychloroquine in specific situations and in hospitals only. No vaccine or treatment has yet been approved to treat COVID-19 which has killed more than 3,50,000 people globally.


