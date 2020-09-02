WORLD

France Expresses 'Strong Support' for India, Other G4 Nations in Bid for Permanent UNSC Seat

Representative photo of the United Nations Security Council (Reuters)

In the letter, Naidu said the inter governmental negotiations on Security Council reform are being "held hostage" and used as a "convenient smokescreen" by countries that do not wish to see any changes in the most powerful UN organ.

France on Wednesday expressed "strong support" for India and the other G4 countries in their bid for a permanent seat in a reformed UN Security Council. The reiteration of backing by France came after India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu, on Monday wrote a letter to President of the 74th Session of the General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

In the letter, Naidu said the inter governmental negotiations on Security Council reform are being "held hostage" and used as a "convenient smokescreen" by countries that do not wish to see any changes in the most powerful UN organ. "France strongly supports India and the G4 in their bid for a permanent seat in a reformed UNSC," French Ambassador to India Emmaneul Lenain said in a tweet.

He also tagged a media report on India and the other G4 countries — Brazil, Germany and Japan — to call for expediting the process for reforming the UN Security Council. India will join the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for a two-year term beginning January 1, 2021.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council, which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st century.

