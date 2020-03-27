WORLD

1-MIN READ

France Extends Coronavirus Lockdown by Two Weeks to April 15

A lone jogger runs on the deserted Place de la Concorde in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

"It is clear that we are just at the beginning of this epidemic wave. It has submerged eastern France and now it is arriving in the Paris region and northern France," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

  • Reuters Paris
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 10:46 PM IST
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a speech the government had decided to extend the country's coronavirus lockdown by two weeks until April 15.

"After these first 10 days of confinement, it is clear that we are just at the beginning of this epidemic wave. It has submerged eastern France and now it is arriving in the Paris region and northern France," Philippe said.

He said for this reason, the confinement period would be extended by two weeks from Tuesday next week, and added that the same rules would apply. He said that this period would only be extended again if the health situation required it.

