1-MIN READ

France Extends Coronavirus Lockdown to May 1, Borders with Non-European Countries to Remain Shut

People walk in front of the Saint-Etienne church during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mulhouse, France March 12, 2020. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People walk in front of the Saint-Etienne church during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mulhouse, France March 12, 2020. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Schools would start to reopen from May 11 but restaurants and cafes across France would remain shut due to the pandemic.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
Paris: France's lockdown to combat the coronavirus will last until May 11, when a progressive relaxation of the measures will begin if the outbreak has slowed, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

The epidemic was "beginning to steady... (and) hope is returning", Macron said in an address to the nation.

Schools would start to reopen from May 11 but restaurants and cafes would remain shut. Borders with non-European countries would remain closed until further notice, Macron added.

"May 11 will be the start of a new phase. It will be progressive and the rules can be adapted according to our results," he said.

