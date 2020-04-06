WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

France Opens Hotline to Check Domestic Abuse, But It’s Reserved for Abusers Not Victims

Representative image/Reuters

Representative image/Reuters

The goal is to allow people on the verge of committing violence, or already doing so, to find a sympathetic ear and to begin to work on getting help.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 11:16 PM IST
Share this:

France on Monday opened a hotline aimed at curtailing domestic abuse in families confined together during the coronavirus lockdown -- but the number is reserved for perpetrators, not victims.

The number will be open seven days a week from 09:00 am to 07:00 pm, France's Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa said on Twitter.

"Protect your family from violence: seek help at 08 019 019 11," she tweeted.

"Confinement affects the family and personal lives of everyone. This situation can sometimes create anxiety -- there are fewer outlets and, in certain families, homeschooling can exacerbate tensions," Schiappa said.

"There is no shame in calling," she added.

The hotline will be staffed by psychologists and other experts dealing with domestic violence.

The goal "is to allow people on the verge of committing violence, or already doing so, to find a sympathetic ear and to begin to work" on getting help, said Alain Legrand of the Fnacav association, which seeks to help abusers end their violence.

Those who seek help may be given temporary lodgings for the safety of their families.

"Call before you strike," Legrand said.

In France, some 210,000 women fall victim to domestic violence every year, but only about 18,500 perpetrators were found guilty in 2018 of abusing a partner or ex-partner.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    984,905

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,336,801

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    277,737

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,159

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres