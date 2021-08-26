CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#NarayanRane
Home » News » World » France Plans for Covid-19 Booster Shots to Elderly
1-MIN READ

France Plans for Covid-19 Booster Shots to Elderly

France has reported more than 20,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases a day for over a month. (AFP)

France has reported more than 20,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases a day for over a month. (AFP)

Prime Minister Jean Castex said the booster shot is needed because vaccine effectiveness decreases over time.

France’s prime minister has announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to people over age 65 and individuals living in nursing homes starting next month.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, speaking Thursday on French radio RTL, said the booster shot is needed because vaccine effectiveness decreases over time.

Castex said the eligible older people will be able to make appointments to get the shots and a booster vaccine drive will start on Sept. 12 in nursing homes.

Frances health authority, the HAS, recommended this week administering a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions at least six month after they received their second shot.

RELATED NEWS

The HAS said those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab should be offered a Pfizer or Moderna shot at least four weeks after they first got vaccinated.

France has reported more than 20,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases a day for over a month.

Over 47 million people in France, or 71.2% of the population, have received at least one vaccine shot. More than 42 million, or 62.8%, are fully vaccinated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 26, 2021, 15:53 IST