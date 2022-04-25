France Polls: Macron First Prez In Two Decades To Win Reelection But Le Pen Narrows Gap

France re-elected Emmanuel Macron on Sunday as he won 58.8% of the vote in the second round of the presidential election, according to pollster Ipsos. This is the first time a French president has been reelected since the re-election of Jacques Chirac. The far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was defeated for the second time in a row, narrowed the gap between her and Macron since the previous elections held in 2017 and won 41.2% of the votes.

Le Pen said that the result was a shining victory for her and her party. She addressed her supporters on Sunday evening following the release of the exit polls. “The ideas we represent have reached new heights,”Le Pen was quoted as saying by French news agency France24.

Macron, however, has hailed his victory as victory for Europe. He said that the vote was a referendum for Europe as well as France. “Many of our compatriots voted for me not out of support for my ideas but to block those of the far right,” Macron said. He assured the French public that the citizens’ voices have been heard. He said that he realises that he has duties to fulfil in the years to come.

Health minister Olivier Véran was also cautious. “I don’t mean to spoil the victory, but the far right has won its highest ever score,” the health minister was quoted as saying by France24. He also, however, said that there will be changes in governance and the French people will be consulted before policy-making. “We have also heard the French people’s message. There will be a change of method, the French people will be consulted,” he further added.

European leaders also rushed in to congratulate Macron on his victory while thanking the French for not choosing a leader from one of the extremes of the political spectrum.

However, Le Pen and candidate from the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon have their targets set ahead of the legislative elections in June. Both are aiming to score big in those polls. Macron while addressing his supporters and the French people from the foot of the Eiffel Tower said that he will answer the questions raised by those who were ‘forced’ to vote for the leaders from the extreme ends of the political spectrum and it will be his primary responsibility.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.