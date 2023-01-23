France Protests: Man Loses Testicle After Clashes with Police During Paris Demonstration

Doctors in France had to amputate the testicle of a young man after receiving a strong truncheon blow in the groin from a police officer during protests in Paris last week, the man’s lawyer said.

Visuals from Thursday’s demonstrations showed a policeman hitting a man on the ground between his legs and then leaving. The man is seen holding a camera.

The incident occurred when a peaceful march attended by tens of thousands of people turned violence in opposition to the government’s plan to raise the age of retirement.

Over 1.1 million people took to the streets on Thursday to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s move to extend the retirement age to 64 from 62.

Lawyer Lucie Simon said she was filing a complaint on behalf of her client, a 26-year-old Franco-Spanish engineer who was taking pictures of the gathering, for “voluntary violence that led to mutilation by a person vested with public authority".

“It was such a strong blow that he had to have a testicle amputated," she said, adding that the engineer was still in hospital.

“This is not a case of self-defence or necessity. The proof is in the images we have and the fact that he was then not arrested."

The engineer, who lives on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, “is still in shock and keeps asking why" he was wounded, the lawyer added.

The Paris police department said it had ordered an internal investigation, adding that the incident had happened in “a context of extreme violence and within a police manoeuvre to arrest violent individuals".

The victim told the Libération newspaper that he was suing “so that this stops, because I’m not the first person to be subjected to violence by police.”

Government spokesperson Olivier Veran told a local broadcaster that he felt “empathy” for the young man.

But he stressed “the need to understand the conditions in which this intervention occurred”.

French law enforcement agencies have long been peppered with excessive use of force complaints. However, police unions contend their members often are the victims of violence committed by some people they are meant to protect.

The interior ministry said 80,000 people marched in Paris on Thursday, as part of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to extend the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Around the Bastille area of Paris, some demonstrators hurled bottles, bins and smoke grenades at police, who responded with tear gas and charged to disperse the troublemakers, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

