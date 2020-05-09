WORLD

1-MIN READ

France Records Lowest Covid-19 Daily Death Toll in a Month with 80 New Fatalities

An elderly couple wear masks as they get some exercise on a bridge during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Charenton-le-Pont near Paris, France REUTERS/Charles Platiau - RC2CEG9Q2HOL

The ministry said the number of people in intensive care units - a key measure of a health system's ability to deal with the epidemic - fell by 56, or about 2%, to 2,812. That is less than half the peak of 7,148 seen on April 8.

  • Reuters Paris
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 11:21 PM IST
The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France rose by 80 to 26,310 on Saturday, the health ministry said, a much smaller daily increase than the previous day when it was 243.

The number of people in hospital with the coronavirus also fell, to 22,614 from 22,724, continuing an uninterrupted three-week fall, and down 30% from an April 14 peak of 32,292.

France will start lifting its almost two-month-old national lockdown from Monday.

