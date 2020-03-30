WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

France Reports 2,606 Coronavirus Deaths Since March 1

A paramedic carries out a patient on a stretcher from an ambulance at the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A paramedic carries out a patient on a stretcher from an ambulance at the Henri Mondor Hospital in Creteil, near Paris, as France faces an aggressive progression of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The number of known cases of infection rose to 40,174 on Sunday from 37,575 a day earlier, Jerome Salomon, the head of the public health agency said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 8:16 AM IST
Share this:

Paris: French health authorities reported 292 new deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, up 13 percent on the previous day and taking the total to 2,606 since March 1, as the government raced to relieve pressure on overwhelmed hospitals in the east.

The daily government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes from next week, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities.

The number of known cases of infection rose to 40,174 on Sunday from 37,575 a day earlier, Jerome Salomon, the head of the public health agency said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story