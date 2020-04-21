WORLD

France Reports 531 New Coronavirus Deaths, Total Toll Reaches 20,796

Nurse Samantha Poirier, 28-year-old, checks an artificial respirator as she treats a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Clinique de l'Estree private hospital in Stains near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 20, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

The daily tally -- 387 deaths in hospital and 144 in nursing homes -- brought France's total epidemic death toll to 20,796, a top health official said.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 11:15 PM IST
France on Tuesday reported 531 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours as the number of people in hospital and intensive care continued to decline.

The daily tally -- 387 deaths in hospital and 144 in nursing homes -- brought France's total epidemic death toll to 20,796, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

