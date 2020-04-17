WORLD

1-MIN READ

France Reports 761 More Coronavirus Deaths, Toll Rises to 18,681

A man wearing protective suit and face mask leaves a supermarket after shopping in Nice, as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France. (Reuters)

But top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters that in more positive news the total numbers in hospital fell for the third day in a row -- with 115 fewer patients -- and the numbers in intensive care fell for the ninth consecutive day with 221 fewer patients.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 11:25 PM IST
France on Friday reported 761 more deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll in the country from the epidemic to 18,681.

The country's month-long lockdown "is starting to bear fruit," said Salomon, while urging: "We have to continue our efforts in confinement."

