1-MIN READ

France Reports 987 More Coronavirus Deaths, Toll Tops 13,000

A woman wears a protective mask in light of the coronavirus outbreak in China as she walks at the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 1, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

A woman wears a protective mask in light of the coronavirus outbreak in China as she walks at the Trocadero esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, February 1, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

The new deaths -- including 554 in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes --- brought the total toll in France to 13,197 since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

  • AFP Paris
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 11:38 PM IST
France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row.

The new deaths -- including 554 in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes --- brought the total toll in France to 13,197 since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

A child aged under 10 infected with COVID-19 died, but Salomon said that the causes of the death were "multiple".

In better news, Salomon said there were now 62 fewer people in intensive care, continuing a trend first seen on Thursday.

