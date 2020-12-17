France Reports Biggest Daily Jump In COVID-19 Cases Since November 21

PARIS: France on Wednesday reported 17,615 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, sharply up from the 11,532 on Tuesday and 14,595 a week ago.

The increase was the highest since Nov. 21, and comes just a day after authorities replaced a nationwide lockdown with a curfew, after easing lockdown measures in early December.

The health ministry also reported 289 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals in the past 24 hours, from 307 on Tuesday.

The number of people in intensive care with the coronavirus infection fell again by 31 to 2,850, but the number of people in hospital with it rose by 75 to 25,315.

